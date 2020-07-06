Global Golf Cart and NEV Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Yamaha Golf Cars, Textron (E-Z-Go and Cushman), Club Car

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Golf Cart and NEV market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Golf Cart and NEV are used by golfers to carry heavy golf clubs and equipment. They are also used for daily commuting needs over short distances. Golf Cart and NEV are usually gasoline-powered or electric, but recently solar-powered Golf Cart and NEV have also been developed. Electric Golf Cart and NEV have more preference among consumers.

Golf Cart and NEV come in a wide range of formats and are more generally used to convey small numbers of passenger short distances at speeds less than 15 mph (24 km/h) per ANSI Standard z130.1 as originally manufactured. They are generally around 4 feet (1.2 m) wide  8 feet (2.4 m) long  6 feet (1.8 m) high and weigh 900 pounds (410 kg) to 1,000 pounds (450 kg). Most are powered by 4-stroke engines.

The price of a Golf Cart and NEV can range anywhere from under US$1,000 to well over US$20,000 per cart, depending on several factors. These factors may include whether or not a fleet of carts is being purchased for a golf course or a country club, for example, and whether the carts are new or used. Other factors may include options such as equipment requirements, and how many people the cart is meant to transport. With the rise in popularity of Golf Cart and NEV, many golf clubs or country clubs offer storage and energy options to Golf Cart and NEV owners. This has led to the modification of Golf Cart and NEV to suit use at the particular golf course. Typical modification includes windshields, ball cleaners, cooler trays, upgraded motor or speed controller (to increase speed and/or torque), and lift kits.

Originally Golf Cart and NEV were electrically powered, but in time gasoline-powered variants started to occur. The electric variety is now used in many communities where their lack of pollutants, lack of noise, and safety for pedestrians and other carts (due to slow speeds) are beneficial. When purpose-built for general transportation these are called Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEVs), but with various operating limitations such as top speed and heavy regulation on which type of streets these types of carts are permitted to be used. These may resemble the Golf Cart and NEV shown above, although some are now being made with all-weather car-like bodies.

The technical barriers of Golf Cart and NEV are high, and the Golf Cart and NEV market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentration around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Yamaha Golf Cars, Textron, Columbia CarPar, Ingersoll Rand, Shenzhen Marshell Green Power, and others.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Golf Cart and NEV 4900 market in 2020.

”

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Golf Cart and NEV Industry

Global Golf Cart and NEV market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Golf Cart and NEV industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Golf Cart and NEV industry players.

We’ve compiled an incisive guide to creating a trustworthy forecast — rather than a wish-cast. Get Sample PDF @

(To get higher priority use company email ID)

GLOBAL GOLF CART AND NEV INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Golf Cart and NEV market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Golf Cart and NEV business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Golf Cart and NEV business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Golf Cart and NEV industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Golf Cart and NEV market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Golf Cart and NEV Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Single Seat Golf Cart

Walking Follow-up Golf Cart

Multiple Seat Golf Cart

Entertainment Type Golf Cart

Application–

Golf Courses

Tourist Attraction

Residential

Campus

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Want to customize this report? Enquire below:

(To get higher priority use company email ID)

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Golf Cart and NEV industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Golf Cart and NEV Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Yamaha Golf Cars, Textron (E-Z-Go and Cushman), Club Car, Columbia Vehicle Group Inc, Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing, Garia Inc., Guangdong Lvtong, JH Global Services Inc, Xiamen Dalle Electric Car, Marshell Green Power, American Custom Golf

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Golf Cart and NEV Market”

140- Number of Tables and Figures.

112- Pages.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Golf Cart and NEV business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Golf Cart and NEV market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Golf Cart and NEV industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Golf Cart and NEV Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

Direct purchase Our report (Edition 2020) @

Feel free to share your specific requirements if any, so that we can offer a tailor-made Golf Cart and NEV report to suits your requirements.

CONTACT US:

Market.Biz (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Email ID: inquiry@market.biz

Telephone: +1(857)5982522

Check More Trending Reports

Oligonucleotide Testing Market: Global Analysis And Opportunity Assessment 2020-2028

Brain Monitoring market is expected to reach USD 14.04 Billion over the period of 2025 with growing CAGR of 0.769%

Paraneoplastic Syndrome Treatment Market

Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Market 2020