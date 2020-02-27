Global Green Building Materials Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast –2017-2025

“Global Green Building Materials industry valued approximately USD 158.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The increasing demand for this material due to several economic and environmental benefits such as maintenance cost, lower water requirements are speculated to escalate the demands of Green Building Materials.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

 Structural

 Interior

 Exterior

 Other

Application:

 Framing

 Roofing

 Insulation

 Interior Finishing

 Other



Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Binderholz GmbH, DuPont, PPG Industries, Forbo International SA, CertainTeed Corporation, and Bauder Limited. The companies are spending a lot on their research and development programs to keep up with the dynamically changing technologies in the market. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.

Target Audience of the Green Building Materials Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors