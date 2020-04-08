Global Hair Transplant Market Projected Around USD 25,116.67 Million By 2026

The global Hair Transplant market in 2019 is approximately USD 5,612.89 Million. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% and is projected to reach around USD 25,116.67 Million by 2026.

A hair transplant is a kind of surgical technique that involved the removal of hair follicles from the one part of the body to the affected part of the body. The site where hairs get removed called donor sites and the place where this hair is used called recipient sites. Due to the beneficial effect of hair transplantation compared to another method, these methods not only prefers for people suffering from hair loss but also for them who want to alter their hairlines or acquire an attractive look. Donor sites can be any part of the body like, Face, Legs, Head and others.

The market is driven by an increasing number of hair losses cases across the world. In addition, the rising prevalence of guided baldness among genders across the world is one of the major drivers which helps in the growth of the market. Furthermore, keen public interest followed by increasing per capita expenditures in healthcare across the world is the major driving factor for this market. The high cost of treatment and lack of facility is one of the major restraint factors affecting the growth of the market. Continuous research and development may help to create futuristic opportunities within the forecast periods.

In product type, the market is classified into Single Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and others. Single Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) acquires the largest market share in the year 2019. This segment acquires more than half of the global hair transplant market. The growth is accounted for due to patient with hair baldness is larger in number. Follicular unit transplantation is a hair restoration technique where patients are transplanted in a group of 1 to 4 hairs in the patients.

Based on surgery type, the market is in-depth fragmented into four types: Eyebrow Transplant, Head hair Transplant, Frontal Hairline Lowering or Reconstruction and Others. The head hair Transplant segment is the largest market in the year 2019. The Head has a widely affected region. People show a keen interest in the restoration of hair in this region.

Based on end-users, the market is classified into Hospital, Trico logy Clinics, Dermatological Clinics and Others. The dermatological clinic holds the largest percentage of patients of hair transplants in the year 2019. Dermatological Clinic is an institution providing better help related to skin and skin-related disorders. These segments account for around more than 40% of market shares in the year 2019.

Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the MEA regions are being categorized in the report. North America is the biggest market for hair transplants. North America equipped with scientific progressions, dexterous people, and superior healthcare infrastructure is one of the major causes. The European and North American markets have a massive portion of the market. The Asia-Pacific region is probable to develop at extensive high CAGR till 2026.

Some of the most important market players in the global Hair Transplant market are Bosley, Restoration Robotics Inc., MEDICAMAT, Cole Instruments Inc., Ethics hair Instruments, Bernstein Medical and others.

The taxonomy of the Hair Transplant Market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Hair Transplant Market: Surgery Method Segment Analysis

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Others

Global Hair Transplant Market: Surgery Type Segment Analysis

Head hair Transplant

Eyebrow Transplant

Frontal Hairline Lowering or Reconstruction

Others

Global Hair Transplant Market: End-Users Segment Analysis

Hospital

Tricology Clinics

Dermatological Clinics

Others

Global Hair Transplant Market: By Region Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



