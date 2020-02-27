Health
Global Healthcare BPO Market ,Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025
“Global Healthcare BPO Market valued approximately USD 191.70 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The Healthcare BPO Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Healthcare BPO is a process which includes the business process outsourcing of particular operational requirements to most suited third party vendors. Healthcare BPO is a solution for clients to adopt intelligent approaches that will support the organization by reducing the cost pressures and increasing the overall productivity.
Healthcare BPO market provides various solutions, such as customer account setup, front end services, billing and account receivables, enrollment services, provider network services, claims services, membership services, Medicare services and pharmacy benefits management. escalating pressure on healthcare providers to lower the cost of healthcare and regulatory changes and rapid increase in clinical process outsourcing are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.
Additionally, increase in merging in healthcare BPO sector is another major factor which is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing consolidation in healthcare industry is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, shortages of trained expertise, complex regulation and concerns associated with data privacy & security are the factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.
The regional analysis of Global Healthcare BPO Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing prevalence of regulatory scenario and pressure on healthcare institutions to reduce costs in the region.
North America is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Healthcare BPO market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing awareness regarding various healthcare infrastructure across the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
Tata Consultancy Services
WNS (Holdings)
Xerox
Quintiles IMS Holdings
Omega Healthcare
Invensis Technologies
Infosys
IBM
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Accenture
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Payer Services:
Claims Management
Integrated Front-end Services and Back-office Operations
Member Management
Product Development and Business Acquisition (PDBA)
Provider Management
Care Management
HR Services
Billing & Accounts Management Services
By Provider Services:
Revenue Cycle Management
Patient Enrolment & Strategic Planning
Patient Care
By Pharmaceutical Service:
Manufacturing Services
R&D Services
Non-clinical Services
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Healthcare BPO Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
