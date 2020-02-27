Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market ,Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025

“Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Healthcare business intelligence is the aggregation, analysis and use of clinical, financial, operation and non-traditional data captured from internal and external sources of the healthcare settings to make effective decision making. It has the power to positively impact patient care delivery, health outcomes, and business operations. It has the power to positively impact patient care delivery, health outcomes, and business operations.

Emergence of big data in the healthcare industry, increasing demand to curtail healthcare expenditure and improve patient outcome, rising number of patient registries and growing adoption of data-driven decision making are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Evariant, Inc. big data is assisting the healthcare sector to transform the industry, paving the way for a more efficient and effective future.

The big data is expected to add USD 300 million per year to the USD 2.8 trillion healthcare industry in 2019. Moreover, growing demand for cloud-based healthcare BI solutions, increasing focus on value-based medicine and growing use of BI in precision and personalized medicines are the few likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high investment requirement and lack of flexibility are few factors anticipated to hampering the growth of global Healthcare Business Intelligence market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share to the rising implementation of healthcare intelligence solutions and services by healthcare providers to offer enhanced quality care and inferior healthcare expenses. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to rising investment in the healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for EHR adoption in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

MicroStrategy

Qlik Technologies

Sisense

Information Builders

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platforms

Software

Service

By Function:

Olap & Visualization

Performance Management

Query and Reporting

By Application:

Financial Analysis

Clinical Analysis

Operational Analysis

By Deployment Model:

On-premise Model

Hybrid Model

Cloud-Based Model

By End-User:

Healthcare Payer

Healthcare Provider

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

