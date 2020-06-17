Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | McKesson, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Healthcare Supply Chain market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient, it mainly includes hardware and software, the downstream customer mainly includes the manufacture, providers, and distributors.

By end-user, this market includes manufacturers (41%), distributors (41%), and providers (41%), of which the manufacturers dominated the global market in 2016. However, the providers segment, which includes hospitals and other service providers, is anticipated to reflect a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The health care supply chain involves three main groups: manufacturers (manufacturing companies), distributors, and providers (hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics). In terms of component, its divisions include software (revenue market share over 62% in 2016) and hardware (revenue market share about 38% in 2016). The former accounted for a major share in the global market in 2016, due to increased adoption of the supply chain management software, and rising applications such as customer relationship management and execution of value chain transactions. This segment is expected to register a prominently high CAGR (about 9%) during the forecast period.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Healthcare Supply Chain market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Healthcare Supply Chain Industry

Global Healthcare Supply Chain market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Healthcare Supply Chain industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Healthcare Supply Chain industry players.

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE SUPPLY CHAIN INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Healthcare Supply Chain market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Healthcare Supply Chain business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Healthcare Supply Chain business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Healthcare Supply Chain industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Healthcare Supply Chain market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Software

Hardware

Application–

Manufacturers

Providers

Distributors

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Healthcare Supply Chain industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

McKesson, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor, HighJump, Manhattan Associates, JDA, TECSYS, Kinaxis, BluJay Solutions, Jump Technologies, LogiTag Systems

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

