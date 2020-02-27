Business
Global High-Pressure Seals Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
“Global High-Pressure Seals Market is valued approximately USD 4.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
High-pressure seals are leakage control equipment that is deployed on rotating equipment such as the mixer and pumps to limit the leakage of gases and liquid from escaping into the environment. High-pressure seals are mostly made up of metal or alloys. High-pressure seals offer extensive service lifetime and short resistance for extreme compression applications over a wide temperature array. These types of seals are commonly used in helical shafts in heavy industries, working rolls for hot and cold rolling mills, marine shafts, machinery for the paper, pumps, and gearboxes. Increased Efficiency in Oil Production in Offshore and Expected Recovery in Oil Prices are the key driving factors of the market growth. Also, Nuclear Power Generation is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period. Power generation is the major end-use industry for high-pressure seals. This is expected to enhance the demand for high-pressure seals in power generation. For instance, the International Atomic Energy Agency projected that nuclear electricity generation may grow from 15% to 45% by 2020 and 25% to 95% by 2030. However, increasing Interest in Renewable or Alternative Energy impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of the global High-Pressure Seals market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing automotive sector, surging demand from end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, mining aerospace & defense would create lucrative growth prospects for the High-Pressure Seals market across the Asia-Pacific region. Whereas, North America is anticipated to be the second-largest market owing to exploration activities coupled with shale gas boom.
Major market player included in this report are:
SKF AB
Dupont
Flowserve Corporation
John Crane
Eagle Burgmann
Arsenal
Ekato Holding GmbH
American High-Performance Seals
Jet Seal
FP Paris
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Metal
Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR)
Fluoroelastomers
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer
Others
By End-Use Industry:
Oil & Gas
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Power Generation
Aerospace & Defense
Mining
Manufacturing Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Other End-Use Industries
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global High-Pressure Seals Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
