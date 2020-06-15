Global Hip Protectors Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Tytex, Medline, Kaneka

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Hip Protectors market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“A hip protector is a specialized form of pants or underwear containing pads (either hard or soft) along the outside of each hip/leg, designed to prevent hip fractures following a fall. They are most commonly used in elderly individuals who have a high risk of falls and hip fractures.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Hip Protectors industry is not very concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 53.65% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Hip Protectors industry.

Second, the production of Hip Protectors increased from 503.17 K Items in 2011 to 630.49 K Items in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 5.5%.

Third, USA occupied 35.68% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by EU and Japan, which respectively have around 32.02% and 10.10% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, USA was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 31.37% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Hip Protectors producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global Hip Protectors revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 5.36%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Hip Protectors.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Hip Protectors 4900 market in 2020.

”

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Hip Protectors Industry

Global Hip Protectors market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Hip Protectors industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Hip Protectors industry players.

GLOBAL HIP PROTECTORS INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Hip Protectors market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Hip Protectors business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Hip Protectors business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Hip Protectors industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Hip Protectors market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Hip Protectors Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Soft hip protectors

Hard hip protectors

Application–

Hospital

Nursing home

Training center

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Hip Protectors industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Hip Protectors Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Tytex, Medline, Kaneka, Patterson Medical, Suprima, Skil-Care, AliMed, Bort, HipSaver, Plum Enterprises, Personal Safety, Posey, Hornsby Comfy Hips, Vital Base, Impactwear, Prevent Products

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

