Global Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market 2020: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2026 Carefusion Corporation, Ge Healthcare, Mckesson Corporation

Leading companies reviewed in the Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service report are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Carefusion Corporation

Ge Healthcare (A Division Of General Electric Company)

Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary Of Siemens Ag)

Mckesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Optum Inc.

Quadramed Corporation

Omnicell, Inc.

Meditech

The Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market report is segmented into following categories:

Product Type Segment

Agency Homecare Software

Hospice Solutions

Telehealth Solutions

Clinical Management Systems

Others (Medical Equipment, Infusion & Supply Chain Software)

Application Segment

Non-Clinical Home Healthcare Software & Services

Billing, Invoicing & Scheduling

Homecare Accounting System

Personnel Management System & Payroll

Homecare Crm

Other Non-Clinical Applications (Ledger Solutions, Financial Reporting, Timetrak, Employee Portal, Workflow Audit & Resource Center)

Clinical Home Healthcare Software & Services Market

Introduction

Electronic Point-Of-Care Documentation

Homecare Ehr

Medication Management

Other Clinical Applications (Alert Management Modules, Physician Portal & Electronic Digital Signature)

Mode Of Usage Segment

Pc/Laptop

Handheld Device/Smartphone

Delivery ModeSegment

Web-Based Home Healthcare Software & Services

On-Premise Home Healthcare Software & Services

Cloud-Based Home Healthcare Software & Services

Component Segment

Software

Services

End User Segment

Homecare Agencies

Hospice Care

Private Duty Agencies

Rehabilation Centers/Therapy Centers

