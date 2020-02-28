Global Hotel Property Management Software Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Hotel Property Management Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Hotel Property Management Software Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Hotel property management system is defined as a platform that enables the group or a particular hotel to manage front office tasks, such as room assignment, guest check-in/check-out, booking reservations, managing billing, and room rates. In addition to helping the hoteliers run their business more efficiently and effectively, hotel PMS software can also assist hotel employees to gain insights regarding guest preferences and behavior and enhance the quality of the customer experience. Reduction in overall operational cost, increasing demand for real-time data analytics are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.

In addition, increasing small and medium-sized hotels in developing economies is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. Hotel property management software enhances operational efficiencies, it helps to develop the business process & ensure customer retention and improves customer engagement. These benefits are also propelling the demand for Hotel Property Management Software among its end-users across the world. However, complications in switching from the conventional system are one of the major factors which limit the market growth of Hotel Property Management Software over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Hotel Property Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/dominant region in the global Hotel Property Management Software market due to technological advancements and rising investments in R&D of companies in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the Hotel Property Management Software market over the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the considerable growth of small and medium-sized enterprises in the market along with rising industrialization.

The major market player included in this report are:

• RealPage

• MRI Software

• Console

• Cloudbeds

• FCS Computer Systems

• eZee Absolute

• Hoteliga

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Large Hotel

 Small Hotel

 Chain Hotel

 Other

By Application:

 Room Reservation

 Check-Out

 Others

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

