Global Human Liver Model Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | Emulate, Ascendance Bio, HIREL

Global Human Liver Model Market to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025.

“Global Human Liver Model Market valued approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The key factors that are the driving force in the growth of this market include growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments for the development of liver models, growing initiatives to increase awareness about liver organoids, increasing research activities on liver organoids, increasing prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and growing want for the early detection of drug toxicity to minimize financial losses due to late-stage drug failure.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Liver Organoids

 Liver-on-a-chip

 2D Models

 Animal Models

 3D Bioprinting

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are, Emulate (US), Ascendance Bio (US), HIREL (US), CN Bio (UK), Organovo (US), Cyfuse Biomedical (Japan). Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Human Liver Model in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors