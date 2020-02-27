Global Hydroxyapatite (HAp) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Hydroxyapatite (HAp) Market valued approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.35% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The growing use of advanced technology to increase the applications of Hydroxyapatite (HAp) and rising demand for dental and other orthopedic implants are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Hydroxyapatite (HAp) Market. However, Hydroxyapatite (HAp) has low fracture durability and time consumption makes some of the wet procedures unsuitable for manufacturing large amounts of Hydroxyapatite (HAp) and these hinders the growth of the market. Hydroxyapatite (HAp) is a mineral component that is present in bones and hard tissues in the human and animal body. Micro-sized Hydroxyapatite (HAp) can be engineered using nanotechnology that makes it applicable for orthopedic surgeries and drug delivery systems. It is mainly used in various bone grafting methods, it is also used to fill the voids or defects in teeth and bones, in treating many defects and injuries of the face, neck, jaws and the tissues of the oral, jaws and face region. Hydroxyapatite (HAp) is the main component of enamel, that’s why it is widely used in dental care industries as it makes the teeth bright white and eliminates the small pores of the enamel surface. Since it is bioactive, therefore coatings of Hydroxyapatite (HAp) are usually applied to metallic implants to transform the body surface properties, however, the geriatric population and affordability of orthopedic treatments are aiding the growth in the Hydroxyapatite (HAp) market.

The regional analysis of Global Hydroxyapatite (HAp) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Nano-Sized

 Micro-Sized

 Greater Than Micrometre

By Application:

 Orthopedic

 Dental Care

 Plastic Surgery

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Fluidinova, Sofsera, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Sigmagraft, Bonesupport AB, Cam Bioceramics, Zimmer Biomet, APS Materials, Bio-Rad, CG Bio Inc., Granulab (M) Sdn Bhd, Nano Interface Technology, Nanjing Emperor Nano Material and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

