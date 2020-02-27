Technology
Global identity analytics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Identity Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 246 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
Growing demand to secure devices and users from unauthorized access, a rising number of identity thefts and increasing demand for mobility solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market identity analytics market over the forecast period. However, the growth across the global identity analytics market faces a key challenge including, lack of awareness for increasing and sophisticated security risks.
The report on the global identity analytics market includes the component, application, deployment mode, organization size, and industry vertical segments. The component includes solutions and services, application segment is categorized into account management, customer management, fraud detection, GRC management identity, and access management and others. In addition, deployment mode is further categorized into on-premises and cloud organization size includes small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises, industry vertical segment is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others.
The regional analysis of the Global Identity Analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for the global Identity Analytics Market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as emerging market players and early adoption of identity analytics solutions are promoting the growth of the market.
The leading market players mainly include-
Oracle
Verint Systems
Logarithm
Happiest Minds
Gurucul
Quantum Secure
Hitachi ID Systems
Sailpoint Technologies
Centrify
Prolifics
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solutions
Services
o Professional Services
o Managed Services
By Application:
Account Management
Customer Management
Fraud Detection
GRC Management
Identity and Access Management
Others
By Deployment Mode:
On-Premises
Cloud
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Government and Defense
IT and Telecom
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Identity Analytics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5814-global-identity-analytics-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com