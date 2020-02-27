Global identity analytics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Identity Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 246 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Growing demand to secure devices and users from unauthorized access, a rising number of identity thefts and increasing demand for mobility solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market identity analytics market over the forecast period. However, the growth across the global identity analytics market faces a key challenge including, lack of awareness for increasing and sophisticated security risks.

The report on the global identity analytics market includes the component, application, deployment mode, organization size, and industry vertical segments. The component includes solutions and services, application segment is categorized into account management, customer management, fraud detection, GRC management identity, and access management and others. In addition, deployment mode is further categorized into on-premises and cloud organization size includes small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises, industry vertical segment is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others.

The regional analysis of the Global Identity Analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for the global Identity Analytics Market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as emerging market players and early adoption of identity analytics solutions are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players mainly include-

 Oracle

 Verint Systems

 Logarithm

 Happiest Minds

 Gurucul

 Quantum Secure

 Hitachi ID Systems

 Sailpoint Technologies

 Centrify

 Prolifics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Solutions

 Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

By Application:

 Account Management

 Customer Management

 Fraud Detection

 GRC Management

 Identity and Access Management

 Others

By Deployment Mode:

 On-Premises

 Cloud

By Organization Size:

 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

 Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

 Government and Defense

 IT and Telecom

 Energy and Utilities

 Manufacturing

 Retail

 Healthcare

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Identity Analytics Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors