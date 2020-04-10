Global Image Recognition Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players like Qualcomm, NEC, Google, LTU Technologies, Catchoom Technologies

“Image Recognition Market Industry Forecast To 2026

Image recognition, in the context of machine vision, is the ability of software to identify objects, places, people, writing and actions in images. Computers can use machine vision technologies in combination with a camera and artificial intelligence software to achieve image recognition.

North America holds the largest share of the global market. Higher adoption of new and advanced technologies such as mobile application security solutions is driving the growth of this regional market. The image recognition market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the high adoption of cloud, mobility, and infrastructure management solutions to address information security.

This Research report comes up with the size of the global Image Recognition Market for the base year 2020 and the forecast between 2020 and 2026.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

Qualcomm, NEC, Google, LTU Technologies, Catchoom Technologies, Honeywell, Hitachi, Slyce, Wikitude, Attrasoft

Types of Image Recognition covered are:

Code Recognition, Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Object Recognition, Pattern Recognition, Optical Character Recognition

Applications of Image Recognition covered are:

BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Others

The Image Recognition report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the Image Recognition Outlook. It also comprehends market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies and marketing trends.

Regional Analysis For Image Recognition Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Image Recognition market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Image Recognition Market on the global and regional level.

In conclusion, the Image Recognition Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principle locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

