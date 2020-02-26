Business
Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | F.Hoffmann, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG
“Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market valued approximately USD 108.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
Faster drug approval processes, rising prevalence of life style-oriented diseases, and rising adoption of targeted therapies are the primary growth drivers for global immunotherapy drugs market. However, the market growth is restricted by the high cost of immunotherapy treatment.
Global Immunotherapy market is segmented by type of drugs, therapy area and end-use. Based on therapy area the market is segmented into cancer, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and others. Among these, currently the market is dominated by cancer segment which is anticipated to account for 33% revenue share in 2016. The cancer segment will continue to dominate over the forecast period and is also anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cancer and rising adoption of immunotherapy for cancer treatment is driving the market growth.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type of Drugs:
Monoclonal Antibodies
Adult Vaccines
o Preventive Vaccines
o Therapeutic Vaccines
Checkpoint Inhibitors
Interferons Alpha & Beta
Interleukins
Other Drugs
By Therapy Area:
Cancer
Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Other Therapy Area
By End-Use:
Hospitals
Clinics
Other End Users
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market F.Hoffmann, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson (A Parent Company of Jannssen Biotech, Inc.), Glaxosmithkline PLC, Amgen Inc., Abbvie, Amstrazeneca, Bristol-Mysers Squibb, ELI Lilly & Company Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.
Target Audience of the Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
