Global Industrial Metal Detectors Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Mettler-Toledo, Eriez, CEIA

“Industrial metal detectors indicate the presence of metal in nonconductive materials such as textiles, rubber, oils or liquids, plastics, powders, wood products, ceramics and glasses, and concrete. They are used to determine cleanliness or verify the absence of tramp metal in continuous or bulk products, as well as recycled materials. Applications include the detection of metal chips in pharmaceutical powders or preparations, nails or staples in wood, metal caps in crushed glass, and needles in fabric sheets. Industrial metal detectors are also used to verify the presence and location of metal such as buried electrical lines, piping behind walls, or reinforcing metal rebar in concrete. Airport metal detectors are used to detect guns, knives, bombs, and other weapons. Industrial metal detectors for security applications can also be used to detect metallic items that an individual is trying to smuggle into or out of a secure facility.

For industry structure analysis, the industrial metal detector industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 60.86% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, North America is the biggest revenue area of industrial metal detector, with sales revenue share of 33.49% in 2016.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Industrial Metal Detectors 4900 market in 2020.

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Industrial Metal Detectors market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Industrial Metal Detectors business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Industrial Metal Detectors business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Industrial Metal Detectors industry in this study.

Type–

Metal Detector with Conveyor

Rectangular Aperture Metal Detector

Gravity Fall Metal Detector

Pipeline Liquid, Paste and Slurry Metal Detector

Application–

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Textiles Industry

Mining and Plastic Industry

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Mettler-Toledo, Eriez, CEIA, Loma, Anritsu, Sesotec, Metal Detection, Nissin Electronics, Mesutronic, Thermo Fisher, Fortress Technology, Nikka Densok, Cassel Messtechnik, VinSyst, Foremost, COSO, Ketan, Shanghai Shenyi

