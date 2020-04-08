Global Insulin Glargine Market Projected Around USD 7,609.2 Million By 2026

The global Insulin Glargine market in 2019 is approximately USD 5,782.92 Million. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% and is projected to reach around USD 7,609.2 Million by 2026.

Insulin Glargine is parental preparation use for the treatment of diabetes or hyperglycemic patients across the world. It is a long-acting form of drug used to treat both Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes. Insulin Glargine shows the same effect as human insulin but differs chemical behavior. Insulin is a kind of peptide hormones which are produced by beta cell of the pancreas of body system and support metabolism process. Insulin glargine is created by technology of recombinant DNA using a non-pathogenic laboratory-based strain of Escherichia coli (K12) as the production organism.

According to the diabetes statistics reports published by the centre of for the control and prevention of the disease (CDC) in 2017, more than 30.33 Million populations in the U.S. are suffering from the Diabetes. Torpid lifestyle and Rise in fatness, especially across the visceral organs are considered one of the major factors for developing the diabetes. In addition, increasing consumption of unhealthy diet may likely to boost the diabetic condition in healthy individuals. High cost of therapy may like to curb the market. Research and development might bring the huge opportunities within the forecast periods.

In product type, the market is classified into two types’ single dose and Prefilled syringes. Single dose acquire the largest market share in the year 2019. This growth is attributed due to low cost of single dose. Pre-filled syringes are proved to be more costly than single dose product.

Based on Application, the market is fragmented into two types: Type1 and Type 2. Type 2 diabetes hold the largest market share in the year 2019. Type 2 diabetes mainly caused due to deposition of fat around visceral organs. Lack of exercises, excess calories, junk food is the major factors responsible for deposition of visceral fat across the body.

In North America, U.S. is the major driving country for the region. This growth is mainly associated with heavy investment in research and development. Advanced healthcare infrastructures and public affordability is major factor for the growth of the market. European countries with high per capita income like Germany, Italy, France and UK are the major drivers. China and India population is the major drivers for the Asia pacific region.

Some of the essential players operating in the market are Sanofi Aventis, Ganlee, Biocon and many others.

The taxonomy of the Insulin Glargine Market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Insulin Glargine Market: Product Segment Analysis

Single Dose Vial

Pre-filled Syringe

Global Insulin Glargine Market: Application Segment Analysis

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Global Insulin Glargine Market: End-users Segment Analysis

Hospital

Pharmacy

Others

Global Insulin Glargine Market: By Region Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



