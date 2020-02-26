Global Internet of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | Medtronic, Royal Philips, Cisco Systems

“Global Internet of Things in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 41 Billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The increasing emergency of digital healthcare technology, has showed the requirement for better targeted therapeutics and diagnostics tools.

Additionally, it not only offers remote patient monitoring, but also works as a wellness and fitness athletes and a reminder for patients of their medicine dose. The implementation of IoT is successful in monitoring of diabetes & asthma patients, along with high penetration of wellness and fitness devices, has formed a huge demand of IoT in healthcare market. Key drivers of the IoT healthcare market are growth of artificial intelligence technology, growing penetration of connected devices and increase in investments for the implementation of IoT healthcare solutions.

However, lack of governance standards is major restraining factor in the market growth. furthermore, the healthcare industry is determined to minimize the healthcare expenditure and services more affordable, accessible, and of good quality. In the health care industry adoption of advanced technologies regarding data analysis, data transmission and database management, in real time through hybrid cloud computing, machine to machine (M2M) communication and wearable user interface services is one of the major factors likely to drive the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Medical Devices

o Wearable External Medical Device

o Implanted Medical Devices

o Stationary Medical Devices

 Systems & Software

o Remote Device Management

o Network Bandwidth Management

o Data analytics

o Application Security

o Network Security

By Application:

 Telemedicine

o Store-And-Forward Telemedicine

o Remote Patient Monitoring

o Interactive Telemedicine

 Clinical Operation & Workflow Management

 Connected Imaging

 Inpatient Monitoring

 Medication Management

 Others

By Connectivity Technology:

 Wi-Fi

 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

 Zigbee

 Near Field Communication

 Cellular

 Satellite

By End-Use:

 Hospitals, Surgical Centre, & Clinics

 Clinical Research organizational

 Government & Defense Institutions

 Research & Diagnostics Laboratories

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Medtronic, Royal Philips, Cisco Systems, IBM, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, SAP, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solution, Stanley Healthcare. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Internet of Things in Healthcare Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

