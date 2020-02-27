Technology
Global Internet of Things Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Internet of Things Market valued approximately USD 171 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
The global Internet of Things (IoT) market is driven by the growth of Wireless Networking technologies, rising adoption of the cloud platforms, and increasing demand for connected devices. Moreover, other factors such as increasing internet and smartphone penetration across the world, increasing demand for smart electronics are fueling growth in the market.
The regional paradigm of the global Internet of Things Market is dominated by North America which is currently holding 32% of the total revenue share in 2016. Early adoption of technology in various industry verticals is the primary reason for growth. With these developments, the Internet of Things market in North America has gained a significant share. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for automation by the manufacturing industry and government initiative to develop smart infrastructure are the primary growth drivers in the APAC region.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Platform
Device Management
Application Management
Network Management
By Software Solution:
Real-Time Streaming Analysis
Security
Data Management
Remote Monitoring
Network Bandwidth Management
By Application Area
Building and Home Automation
Smart Energy and Utilities
Smart Manufacturing
Connected Logistics
Smart Retail
Connected Health
Smart Mobility and Transportation
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, PTC Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise., Amazon Web Service, Inc., Bosch Software Innovation, GmbH, General Electric Frequent cross-industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.
Target Audience of the Internet of Things in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5924-internet-of-things-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com