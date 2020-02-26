Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | Bayer Healthcare, Pfizer, Merck & co

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market to reach USD 3392.5 million by 2025.

Intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD) is a T-shaped, small-sized, birth control device that is inserted into woman’s uterus to prevent pregnancy. These devices are highly effective, economical, and safe birth control devices. IUDs are considered 99% safe in preventing pregnancy. The contraceptive effect of IUDs is attributable to the localized inflammation that occurs after insertion. The inflammatory reaction in the uterus produces substances that are poisonous for sperms. This affects fertilization. Intrauterine devices can be used immediately after delivery, as they do not affect breastfeeding. These can also be used after abortion. IUDs provide several advantages. They prevent pregnancy for a long time; reduce the chances of ectopic pregnancy; and do not cause discomfort during sex. Once an IUD is removed, the user can quickly return to fertility.

Two types of intrauterine devices available in the U.S. are copper-releasing IUDs and progesterone-releasing IUDs. Copper-releasing IUDs function by releasing copper that is wrapped around the base. The released copper initiates inflammatory reaction in the uterus, which prevents fertilization of the egg. Copper-releasing IUDs are approved for use up to 10 years. Progesterone-releasing IUDs release progestin, which acts by thickening the cervical mucus and creating a barrier to sperms. It also renders the uterus lining unreceptive to implantation of the egg.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, Bayer Healthcare, Pfizer, Merck & co., Agile Therapeutics, Actavis PLC, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Church & Dwight, Co. Inc., Fuji Latex Co, Ltd, Johnson &Johnson, Ltd.

and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

