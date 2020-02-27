Global Intumescent Coatings Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast –2018-2025

“Global Intumescent Coatings Market valued approximately USD 864.5 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.40% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Increasing applications in the energy sector coupled with stringent government regulations pertaining to health & safety standardization is likely to drive demand over the forecast period. Features such as fireproofing and heat resistance are anticipated to be among key factors to drive intumescent coatings market growth. Strong shale gas production landscape is also likely to positively impact the industry also The rising shale gas exploration activities driven by the development of advanced technologies including hydraulic and horizontal drilling. In addition, growth in the industrial application of shale gas in industries including manufacturing, oil & gas, power is expected to benefit the global intumescent coatings market. One of the main opportunities of this market is Increasing urbanization According to the United Nations, about 55.0% of the global population is living in urban areas as of 2018.

The share is expected to increase to 68.0%, by 2050. There is expected to be fast-growing urbanization in emerging economies during the forecast period. India, China, and Nigeria, together are forecast to account for nearly 35.0% of the world’s urban population between 2018 and 2050. This would result in the development of urban areas through developmental projects, which would consume intumescent coatings

The regional analysis of Global Intumescent Coatings Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest globally. Establishment of manufacturing facilities in the region and growth in the construction industry in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia is expected to drive the demand for intumescent coatings in the region,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

 Water-Based

 Solvent Based

 Epoxy Based

By Application:

 Hydrocarbons

 Cellulosic

By End Use:

 Oil and gas

 Construction

 Automotive

 Aerospace

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Akzo Nobel, Jotun Group, Contego International Inc, Hempel Marine Paints, No-Burn Inc., Null Fire, Sherwin Williams, Carboline, Albi Manufacturing., Leighs Paints, Isolatek International and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Intumescent Coatings Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors