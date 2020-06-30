GLOBAL LAMBERT-EATON MYASTHENIC SYNDROME TREATMENT MARKET TO 2026 WITH PROMINENT VENDORS:SHENOX PHARMACEUTICALS,LLC, NOVARTIS AG, ZYDUS CADILA, ALVOGEN, APNAR PHARMA

Global Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome treatment market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome treatment market are

BioMarin,

Catalyst Pharma,

Jacobus Pharmaceutical Company, Inc,

Shenox Pharmaceuticals,LLC,

Novartis AG,

Zydus Cadila,

Alvogen,

Apnar pharma,

Novitium Pharma,

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Jacobus Pharmaceutical Company, Inc received approval from the FDA for Ruzurgi (amifampridine), a potassium channel blockers for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome in patients 6 to less than 17 years of age. The approval of Ruzurgi represents a new wave of innovation for pediatric patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome.

In November 2018, Catalyst Pharma received New Drug Approval from the FDA for Firdapse (amifampridine), an oral, nonspecific, voltage-dependent, potassium (K+) channel blocker for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome. With this approval, change the shifts from standard treatment to new disease specific treatment for patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome throughout the world.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Treatment Market

By Types

Idiopathic

Paraneoplastic

By Treatment Type

Medication

Immune Therapy

Plasmapheresis

Others

By Drugs

Potassium Channel Blockers Amifampridine

Cholinesterase Inhibitor Pyridostigmine

Intravenous Immunoglobulin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

