Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
Favorable government policies are one of the key factors driving the growth of LPO. Further, the rising awareness among general counsels and the general public is aiding in the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing technology applications such as offering highly secure enterprise-class software including features such as portal website, collaboration, and document management market presents an opportunity for vendors. E-discovery was the most popular platform being deployed in the LPO industry while litigation support, intellectual property (IP) support, contract drafting, and review are among other major services being offered.
Electronic documents contain a large amount of data and metadata and identifying and producing this information may often prove burdensome for an in-house legal department. Outsourcing of this function helps by reducing efforts, reduces time consumption and proves to be cost-saving. LPO firms process electronic information using e-discovery and other software tools. These firms provide data experts with expertise in data formats, ESI processing, and review platforms, thus improving the efficiency of the process.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Location:
Offshore Outsourcing
Onshore Outsourcing
By Services:
Contract Drafting
Review Management
Compliance Assistance
E-discovery
Litigation Support
Patent Support
Other LPO Services
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Clair Volex, Clutch Group, Evalueserve, Exigent, Cobra Legal Solutions, Infosys Ltd. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Legal Process Outsourcing in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
