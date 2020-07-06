Global LNG Filling Stations Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Kunlun Energy, CNOOC, ENN Energy Holding

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the LNG Filling Stations market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Natural gas is a major source of energy. Liquefied natural gas or LNG is natural gas that has been converted to a liquid form for the ease of storage or transport by cooling natural gas to approximately 162 ÃÂ°C. Afterwards, it is stored at essentially atmospheric pressure. Liquefied natural gas takes up about one six hundredth the volume of natural gas in the gaseous state. It is odourless, colourless, non-toxic and non-corrosive.

LNG, or liquefied natural gas, is natural gas that is cooled to -260ÃÂ° Fahrenheit until it becomes a liquid and then stored at essentially atmospheric pressure. Converting natural gas to LNG, a process that reduces its volume by about 600 times similar to reducing the volume of a beach ball to the volume of a ping-pong ball  allows it to be transported internationally via cargo ships.

A LNG filling station is a facility which sells LNG to vehicles. Liquefied natural gas filling stations rely on bulk delivery of fuel via tanker trucks similar to the way in which gasoline and diesel are delivered to filling stations. As LNG needs to be stored at -160 Celsius in order to stay in a liquid state, the fuel is delivered to the station site and stored in a special insulated cryogenic tank. The fuel is pumped from the storage tank and dispensed in a way that is similar to liquid fuels. As LNG dispensers operate at cryogenic temperatures, training is needed in order to dispense the fuel safely. Protective gloves and face shields must also be worn by personnel.

LNG Filling Stations consist of LNG tank, pump skid and submersible pump, booster truck carburetor, carburetor, EAG heater (the three carburetor will change with different processing,), plus liquid machine etc.

The Blue Corridors project aim is to establish LNG as a real alternative for medium & long distance transport – first as a complementary fuel and later as an adequate substitute for diesel.

Up to now the common use of gas as fuel was for heavy vehicles running on Natural Gas (NG) only for municipal use, urban buses and garbage collection trucks. In both types of application engine performance and autonomy are good with present technologies, being well adapted to this alternative and cleaner fuel.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the LNG Filling Stations 4900 market in 2020.

”

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: LNG Filling Stations Industry

Global LNG Filling Stations market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The LNG Filling Stations industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top LNG Filling Stations industry players.

GLOBAL LNG FILLING STATIONS INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for LNG Filling Stations market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global LNG Filling Stations business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to LNG Filling Stations business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide LNG Filling Stations industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global LNG Filling Stations market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global LNG Filling Stations Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Mobile Station

Permanent Station

Application–

Vehicle

Ship

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global LNG Filling Stations industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global LNG Filling Stations Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Kunlun Energy, CNOOC, ENN Energy Holding, Guanghui, Sinopec, Cryostar, Engie, FortisBC

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global LNG Filling Stations Market”

144- Number of Tables and Figures.

112- Pages.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to LNG Filling Stations business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the LNG Filling Stations market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of LNG Filling Stations industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of LNG Filling Stations Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

