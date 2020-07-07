Global Logistics Robots Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | KUKA (Swisslog), Daifuku, Knapp

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Logistics Robots market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Logistics Robots are professional robots used in logistics network. These robots are widely used in warehouse, sorting center or Outdoor. It is become more and more popular in logistics network, and playing an important role in decrease of labor cost.

Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimizing loss due to thefts.

The global average price of logistics robotics is in the decreasing trend, from 62.8 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 58.6 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Logistics Robots market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Logistics Robots Industry

Global Logistics Robots market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Logistics Robots industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Logistics Robots industry players.

GLOBAL LOGISTICS ROBOTS INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Logistics Robots market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Logistics Robots business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Logistics Robots business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Logistics Robots industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Logistics Robots market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Logistics Robots Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Picking Robots

AGVs

Others

Application–

Warehouse

Outdoor

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Logistics Robots industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Logistics Robots Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

KUKA (Swisslog), Daifuku, Knapp, Dematic, Grenzebach, Bastian, CIM Corp, Amazon Robotics, Vanderlande, Vecna, Hitachi, Hi-tech Robotic Systemz, Adept Technology, Grey Orange, IAM Robotics, Fetch Robotics

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Logistics Robots Market”

141- Number of Tables and Figures.

133- Pages.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Logistics Robots business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Logistics Robots market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Logistics Robots industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Logistics Robots Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

