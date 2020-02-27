Global Magnesium Alloys Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Magnesium Alloys Market valued approximately USD 1.0 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Cast alloy projected to be the fastest-growing alloy type segment of magnesium alloys market during the forecast period. Magnesium alloys possess excellent casting properties and cast alloys are cheaper than wrought alloys. In addition, issues such as low extrusion rate and formability at room temperature of magnesium alloys have made it challenging to use magnesium alloys in the form of wrought alloys. The growing demand from automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, and electronics end-use industries for cost-efficient alloys is driving the growth of the cast alloy segment. Growing Use of Magnesium Alloys in the Automotive Industry Due to Regulations Over Fuel Efficiency and Emissions provides an edge for Magnesium Alloys Over Other Alloys

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Alloy Type:

 Cast Alloy

 Wrought Alloy

By End Use:

 Automotive & Transportation

o Body Structure

o Powertrain

o Interior

o Chassis

 Electronic

 Aerospace & Defense

o Commercial Helicopter

o Military Helicopter

o Fighter Aircraft

 Power Tools

 Others

o Medical

o Sporting Goods

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Magnesium Elektron, KA Shui International Holdings Ltd., Magontec, U. S Magnesium, Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co.ltd. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Magnesium Alloys Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors