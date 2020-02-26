Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | Toshiba Incorporation, Hitachi Medical Systems America

“Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market is valued approximately USD 5.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period.”

The market growth is primarily driven by an overall advancement of technology such as software upgrades, open architecture, ultra-high filed MRI, and MRI compatible pace markers. Moreover, rising geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases are another major factor contributing to the MRI market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the global infertility treatment market are given below:

Architecture:

 Open Systems

 Closed Systems

Field Strength:

 Low Fields Strength

 Mid Fields Strength

 High Fields Strength

Applications:

 Brain & Neurological

 Spine & Musculoskeletal

 Vascular

 Abdominal

 Cardiac

 Breast

 Others

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Toshiba Incorporation, Hitachi Medical Systems America, Inc. , Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc.

Target Audience of the MRI Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

Please note, that owing to the criticality of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging industry and rapidly changing market attributes, we are the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days post-confirmation in order to cater to the most recent updates.

