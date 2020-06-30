Global Maternal Blood Test Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2026– Top Key Players Like Natera, Inc., LifeLabs Genetics, Progenity, Inc., Sema4, Invitae Corporation

Maternal blood test market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for non- invasive prenatal testing and rising risk of chromosomal abnormalities in babies are the factor for the growth of this market.

Maternal blood test market report is the best source that gives CAGR values with variations during the forecast period of 2020-2026 for the market. With the comprehensive analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The data and information collected to generate this top-notch market report has been derived from the trusted sources such as company websites, white papers, journals, and mergers etc. This report is a professional and in-depth analysis on the current state of the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global maternal blood test market are

CENTOGENE AG,

Sequenom.,

Natera, Inc.,

LifeLabs Genetics,

Progenity, Inc.,

Sema4,

Invitae Corporation.,

Illumina, Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global maternal blood test market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Segmentation: Global Maternal Blood Test Market

By Type

(Combined First Trimester Screening, Second Trimester Maternal Serum Screening),

Tested Conditions

(Edwards Syndrome, Patau Syndrome, Down syndrome, Neural Tube Defects),

End- User

(Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

