Global Medical Adhesives Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

William Smith February 27, 2020

“Global Medical Adhesives Market industry valued approximately USD 7.6 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.39% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The major factors driving the growth include the growing demand for internal and external medical device application, the aging population and advances in medical procedure.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Resin Type:
 Epoxy
 Acrylic Adhesive
 Polyurethane
 Cyanoacrylate
 Silicone

Application:
 Medical device & Equipment
 Internal Medical Application
 External Medical Application
 Dental
 Others

Technology:
 Water-Based
 Solvent-Based
 Hot Melt
 Others

Regions:
 North America
o U.S.
o Canada
 Europe
o UK
o Germany
 Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
 Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are 3M Company, The DOW Chemical Company, Ashland, Bostik Ltd., H.B.Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Ethicon(Johnson & Johnson), Avery Dennison Corporation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Target Audience of the Medical Adhesive Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
 Venture capitalists
 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
 Third-party knowledge providers
 Investment bankers
 Investors

