Global Medical Elastomers Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Medical Elastomers Market valued approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Medical Elastomers market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Medical Elastomers exhibit various physical properties such as high viscosity and weak intermolecular force that are favorable to meet the stringent requirements of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

The rising demand for medical elastomers can be attributed to recent advancements in the thermoplastic elastomer processing industry acting as the key drivers for the global medical elastomer market over the forecasted years. In addition, increasing awareness and government initiatives to ensure high-quality healthcare facilities are primarily driving the market. However, strict regulations imposed to meet the quality standards by various regulatory organizations may hinder the market growth to some extent.

On the basis of segmentation, the Medical Elastomers market is segmented into Type and application. The type segment is classified into Thermoset Elastomers, Thermoplastic Elastomers. The application segment is classified into Medical Tubes, Gloves, Catheters, Medical Bags, Syringes, Implants, and Others. The Type segment is anticipated to dominate the Medical Elastomers market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Medical Elastomers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. The European region is anticipated to fastest-growing in the Medical Elastomers market. The European countries which include the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden are the key revenue contributing countries considering the European region. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

 BASF SE

 Dowdupont

 Solvay S.A.

 Eastman Chemical Company

 Royal DSM

 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

 Celanese Corporation

 Polyone Corporation

 Kuraray Co., Ltd.

 Trelleborg AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Thermoset Elastomers

o Silicone

o Others

 Thermoplastic Elastomers

o Thermoplastic Polyurethane

o Styrene Block Copolymers

o Others

By Application:

 Medical Tubes

 Catheters

 Gloves

 Medical Bags

 Syringes

 Implants

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

