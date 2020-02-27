Technology

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

William Smith February 27, 2020

“Global Medical Exoskeleton Market valued approximately USD 64 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major factors speculated to augment the markets are rising insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons and the rising number of people with physical disabilities & consequent increase in the need for effective recovery approaches. Medical exoskeletons aim to improve hand strengthening augmentation or improve walking or aid individual joints including knees or shoulder or elbow.

The regional analysis of the Global Medical Exoskeleton Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Software
 Hardware
o Actuators
o Control Systems
o Sensors
o Power Sources
o Others

By Type:

 Passive
 Powered

By Extremities:

 Lower
 Upper

By Mobility:

 Mobile
 Stationary

By Regions:

 North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
 Europe
o UK
o Germany
 Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
 Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Bionik Laboratories Corp., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., B-TEMIA Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rex Bionics Ltd., Hocoma AG (A Subsidiary of DIH Technologies), CYBERDYNE Inc., Wearable Robotics SRL, Gogoa Mobility Robots SL, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend on product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Medical Exoskeleton Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
 Venture capitalists
 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
 Third-party knowledge providers
 Investment bankers
 Investors

