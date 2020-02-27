Global Medical Textile Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Medical Textile Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Medical Textile Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Medical textile is the branch of the technical textile. Medical textiles are the type of textile used in construction for medical applications. The medical textile is also known as healthcare textile. The use of textile materials for medical and healthcare products ranges from simple gauze or bandage materials to scaffolds for tissue culturing and a very large variety of prosthesis for permanent body implants. Rising demand for medical textile products, technological developments, rising healthcare expenditure, and stringent quality and safety regulations associated with the market are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Furthermore, rising inclination towards high performing medical textile products and emerging demand from developing countries are the factors which create numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. Medical textile is made to avoid any damage to the human body as they are non-allergic, non-toxic and biocompatible. The use of these textiles relies on their features such as flexibility, absorption, filtering, and lightness. These factors are also boosting sales of medical textiles in the market across the world. However, high cost involved in the performance testing of medical products, restricted raw material and low awareness about the significance of safety and hygiene among developed and underdeveloped countries is the factors which are limiting the growth of the market over the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of the Global Medical Textile Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological advancement and a wide scope of improvement in the textile sector. North America is also estimated to grow in the global Medical Textile market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing government schemes, rising manufacturing units and wide promotion of medical textile products in the region.



The market player included in this report are:

• Kimberly Clark Corporation

• Beiersdorf India Pvt. Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Vestagen Technical Textiles Inc.

• Honeywell International

• Imedex Biomateriaux

• Halyard Health

• Cardiva Integral Solutions

• Bally Ribbon Mills

• Frudenberg & co. KG

• Bluestar Silicones International

• Biomedical Structures

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Non-Woven

 Knitted

 Woven

By Industry:

 Implantable goods

 Non-implantable goods

 Healthcare & Hygiene Products

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Medical Textile Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors