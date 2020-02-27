Global Melamine Polyphosphate Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Melamine Polyphosphate Market valued approximately USD XX million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Melamine Polyphosphate Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. Melamine polyphosphate is a white crystalline powder with a phosphorous content of around 12-14% and contains nitrogen around 42-44%. It is majorly used as flame retardant additives in plastic, adhesives coating & polymers. Rising demand for flame retardant additives among end-user industries, favorable government support and increasing utilization of melamine polyphosphate in the semiconductors & electronics industry is the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing per capita disposable income in the emerging economies is the factor that likely to create numerous opportunities shortly. Further, a melamine polyphosphate is manufactured using a relatively less energy-consuming, environment friendly and simpler method. These properties of melamine polyphosphate also rising the demand for it across the world. However, long term complication associated with melamine polyphosphate is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Melamine Polyphosphate during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Melamine Polyphosphate Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:



• Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology

• JLS Chemical

• Zhenjiang Xingxing Flame Retardants

• Jiangyin Suli Chemical

• Novista Group

• Shouguang Weidong Chemical

• Puyang Chengke Chemical

• China Chemical

• Tianyi

• Cnsolver Technology

By Type:

 Experimental Grade

 Industrial Grade

By Application:

 Automotive

 Textile

 Aerospace & Defense

 Packaging

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

