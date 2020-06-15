Global Metakaolin Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | BASF, Imerys, I-Minerals

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Metakaolin market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Metakaolin is a dehydroxylated form of the clay mineral kaolinite. Metakaolin is available in many different varieties and qualities. The purity will define the binding capacity for free lime. Some of them also provide special reactivity.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce metakaolin product, mainly concentrating in USA and Europe. The main market players are BASF, Imerys, I-Minerals, SCR-Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin, etc. The production of metakaolin increased from 219 K MT in 2011 to 268 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 4.47%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Metakaolin differs from other supplementary cementitious materials like fly ash, slag or silica fume, in that it is a not a by-product of an industrial process; it is manufactured for specific purpose under controlled conditions. It can be widely used in ceramics, construction, refractories, foundry, frits, fiberglass, glass wool, ceramic fiber, adhesives, plastics, rubber, etc. Survey results showed that infrastructure works is the major consumption of metakaolin with the market share of 49.62% in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more metakaolin. So, metakaolin has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for metakaolin is kaolin. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of metakaolin industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Metakaolin 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Metakaolin Industry

Global Metakaolin market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Metakaolin industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Metakaolin industry players.

GLOBAL METAKAOLIN INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Metakaolin market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Metakaolin business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Metakaolin business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Metakaolin industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Metakaolin market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Metakaolin Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Application–

Infrastructure Works

Commercial, Industrial and Residential Buildings

Artifacts

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Metakaolin industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Metakaolin Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

BASF, Imerys, I-Minerals, SCR-Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin, Burgess, Poraver, Advanced Cement Technologies, KERAMOST, Arciresa, Metacaulim, Yukun Minine, MMK, Jinyu Kaolin Chemical, Jinyang Kaolin

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

