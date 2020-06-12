Global Microbiome Sequencing Market 2020-2026 Study & Future Prospects Including key players Charles River; CoreBiome, Inc.; Clinical-Microbiomics A/S; Diversigen; Eurofins Scientific; LABCYTE INC.; Leucine Rich Bio Pvt Ltd

Global microbiome sequencing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3455.33 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the focus of various researchers on utilization of this technology in the development of personalized medicine and dietary applications.

The report additionally accompanies an investigation of the business’ focused scene combined with a profoundly nitty gritty SWOT examination also. The sheer measure of far reaching information accessible in the locale isolated by key areas, sub regions, types, applications and market players, gives a significant comprehension of healthcare industry and its future in the following decade. The focal points, openings, potential, dangers, difficulties and limitations are portrayed in this Microbiome Sequencing research report.

Ask For Complimentary Sample PDF| Request At https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-microbiome-sequencing-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microbiome sequencing market are BIOLOG; Cosmosid Inc; Illumina, Inc.; Metabiomics Corp.; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; BaseClear B.V.; BGI; BioMathematica; Charles River; CoreBiome, Inc.; Clinical-Microbiomics A/S; Diversigen; Eurofins Scientific; LABCYTE INC.; Leucine Rich Bio Pvt Ltd.; Microbiome Insights; MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Molzym GmbH & Co. KG; Norgen Biotek Corp.; Phase Genomics Inc.; QIAGEN; Resphera Biosciences, LLC; Shoreline Biome; StarSEQ GmbH; Viome, Inc.; Zymo Research among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, LOOP GENOMICS announced the launch of new kits aimed at enhancing the ultra-high resolution microbiome sequencing solutions for researchers. The kits are provided in combination with Illumina’s instruments which can reduce the overall costs of researches and provide valuable insights with high accuracy

In January 2019, OraSure Technologies announced that they had agreed to acquire two separate organizations to enhance their growth strategies and align their business strategies to meet the growing consumer demands for microbiome services, as well as enhancing the expertise of non-invasive sampling collection

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of genomic research methods along with widening areas of application for microbiome sequencing technology is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing demands for next-generation sequencing services will also propel the growth of the market

Decreasing costs associated with NGS technology giving rise to a greater adoption rate also acts as a market driver

Increasing investment expenditure being incurred on advancing and utilization of microbiome research will boost this market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of technically proficient individuals is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the legal and ethical issues in concerns to genome sequencing methods; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-microbiome-sequencing-market

Segmentation: Global Microbiome Sequencing Market

By Sequencing Technology

Sanger Sequencing

High-Throughput Sequencing

Third-Generation Sequencing

Sequencing By Ligation (SBL)

Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS)

Shotgun Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Others

By Component

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

By Targeted Disease

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Infectious Diseases

CNS Diseases

Oncology

Others

By Application

Drug & Biomarker Discovery

Genetic Screening

Disease Diagnosis Research

Therapeutic

Personalized Medicine

Others

By Research Type

Outsourced

In-House

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Academic Centers & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others Nutritional



By Laboratory Type

Dry Lab

Wet Lab

By Geography

North America Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-microbiome-sequencing-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like Asia, United States, and Europe.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com