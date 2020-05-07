Global Multiplex Assays Market Growth 2020: Luminex, Bio-Techne, Qiagen, Abcam, Merck, Quanterix

The latest study report on the Global Multiplex Assays Market Research 2020-2026 exclusively discusses the upcoming trends alongside an in-depth analysis of the regional landscape of the Multiplex Assays market globally. Furthermore, the worldwide Multiplex Assays market report evaluates the comprehensive details related to demand as well as supply rate, prominent contribution by the leading industry manufacturers, Multiplex Assays market share and growth rate of the Multiplex Assays industry.

Top Players involved in this report are:

Luminex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Qiagen

Abcam

Becton Dickinson and Company

Merck

Agilent Technologies

Meso Scale Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories

Quanterix

Bio-Techne

Olink

Seegene

Multiplex Assays Market report is segmented into following categories:

Product and Service Segment

Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

Type Segment

Protein Multiplex Assays

Planar Protein Assays

Bead-Based Protein Assays

Other Protein Assays

Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays

Planar Nucleic Acid Assays

Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Assays

Other Nucleic Acid Assays

Cell-Based Multiplex Assays

Technology Segment

Flow Cytometry

Fluorescence Detection

Luminescence

Multiplex Real-Time PCR

Other Technologies

Application Segment

Research & Development

Drug Discovery & Development

Biomarker Discovery & Validation

Clinical Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Nervous System Disorders

Metabolism & Endocrinology Disorders

Other Diseases

Geographical outlook of this report:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

