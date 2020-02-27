Global Nanocoatings Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Nanocoatings Market industry valued approximately USD 7.34 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.25% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The major factor driving the growth is increasing inclination for advanced materials in the automotive and medical industry. Also, a surge has been seen in research and development of nanotechnology which in turn is responsible for the positive growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

 Anti-fingerprint

 Anti-microbial

 Easy-to-clean & Anti-Fouling

 Self Cleaning

Application:

 Healthcare

 Food & Packaging

 Marine Industry

 Water Treatment Equipment

 Electronics

 Construction

 Automotive

 Energy

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Nanogate AG, Nanovere Technologies LLC, Inframat Corp., Nanophase Technologies Corp., P2i Ltd, Integran Technologies Inc., Nanofilm Ltd., and Bio-Gate AG. The companies are trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development. New product launches, focus on continuous technology innovations, acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Target Audience of the Nanocoatings Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors