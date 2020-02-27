Business

Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2018-2025

William Smith February 27, 2020

“Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. Nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC) or cellulose nanocrystal is extracted from wood biomass and is treated into the gel, liquid, and solid forms. Raw materials used in the manufacture of nanocrystalline cellulose include pulp, bacteria, wood, potato, and sugar beet among others. Acid treatment is the prominent method which is used to manufacture nanocrystalline cellulose. Also, nanocrystalline cellulose offers various advantages such as it is highly versatile, it has high strength capacity, it has high-temperature stability and so on. Therefore, increasing the adoption of nanocrystalline cellulose among end-user industries and rising environmental concerns are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising government support and growing commercialization are the factors likely to create numerous opportunities shortly. However, several environmental regulations and high initial capital requirements are the factors that limit the market growth of Nanocrystalline Cellulose during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to favorable government support and rising advancements in nanocrystalline cellulose across the region. Further, Europe is estimated to second largest market share due to the growing construction & automotive industry in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:
• CelluComp
• Asahi Kase
• Daicel
• Asahi Kasei Corporation
• Rettenmaier & Sohne
• Oji Paper
• BASF AG
• Celluforce
• Paperlogic
• Innventia
• Borregaard
• Nippon Paper
• Stora Enso

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Industrial Grade
 Technical Grade

By Application:

 Composite Material
 Nonwoven Adsorbent Wens
 Paper & Board
 Food Products
 Others

By Regions:
 North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
 Europe
o UK
o Germany
 Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
 Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
 Venture capitalists
 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
 Third-party knowledge providers
 Investment bankers
 Investors

