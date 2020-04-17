Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market 2020 By Dell, HPE, NetApp, IBM, Hitachi, Toshiba

The latest study report on the Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Research 2020-2026 exclusively discusses the upcoming trends alongside an in-depth analysis of the regional landscape of the Next-Generation Data Storage market globally. Furthermore, the worldwide Next-Generation Data Storage market report evaluates the comprehensive details related to demand as well as supply rate, prominent contribution by the leading industry manufacturers, Next-Generation Data Storage market share and growth rate of the Next-Generation Data Storage industry.

The worldwide Next-Generation Data Storage market

The Next-Generation Data Storage market has been classified based on upstream raw materials, definitions, downstream consumers and equipment analysis.

The worldwide Next-Generation Data Storage market report has been segmented on the basis of application, major manufacturers, product types and topological zones.

Top Players involved in this report are:

Dell

HPE

NetApp

IBM

Hitachi

Toshiba

Pure Storage

Nutanix

Tintri

Simplivity

Scality

Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market segmentation by Types:

File Storage

Object Storage

Block Storage

The Application of the Next-Generation Data Storage market can be divided as:

Financial Services

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy

Other

Geographical outlook of this report:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

The competitive assessment of the prominent industry players is also encompassed in the global Next-Generation Data Storage market which is responsible to recognize direct or indirect competitors present in the industry.