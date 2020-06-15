Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Non-Woven Adhesive market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Non-woven adhesive is adhesive to bonding non-woven fabrics. Adhesives for non-woven hygiene products are primarily used in the manufacture of baby diapers and feminine hygiene pads and shields, as well as adult incontinence products. To ensure maximum protection, high adhesion abilities, resistance, and, in some cases, elasticity under stress are key features of adhesives used in these applications. Further, adhesives for hygiene products need to avoid skin irritations and other adverse effects when they come in contact with the human skin.

Global volumes grew at an average annual rate of 5.12% in the 2011 to 2015 period, and longer-term growth projections are now around 5.61%. In 2015, the world production of non-woven adhesive reached to 518.4 K MT. Globally, non-woven adhesive producers are concentrated in Asia, mainly China and Southeast Asia, while the consumption of non-woven adhesive is widely distributed in North America, Europe, Asia, etc.

Non-woven adhesive market is highly concentrated with no more than 50 large players. In 2015, the top four producers account for more than 75% of the market. Leading players in this industry are Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, Beardow Adams, Adtek Malaysia, Moresco, SavarÃÂ©, etc.

Non-woven adhesive market can be classified based on its raw material type. SBC-based adhesives and APAO-based adhesives are two main types of adhesives for Non-woven market. Non-Woven adhesives are used in many applications such as baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and others (medical product, pet care, bath tissue, and other small applications). The largest consumption area of non-woven adhesive is Diaper and Incontinence Products, which accounted for 46.67% of 2015 world non-woven adhesive consumption.

The global non-woven adhesive production volume will increase to 752.4 K MT in 2022. It is estimated that the global non-woven adhesive demand would be growing steadily with emergency applications supporting the market, like pet pad and food pad.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Non-Woven Adhesive 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Non-Woven Adhesive Industry

Global Non-Woven Adhesive market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Non-Woven Adhesive industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Non-Woven Adhesive industry players.

GLOBAL NON-WOVEN ADHESIVE INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Non-Woven Adhesive market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Non-Woven Adhesive business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Non-Woven Adhesive business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Non-Woven Adhesive industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Non-Woven Adhesive market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

SBC-based Adhesives

APAO-based Adhesives

Application–

Feminine Hygiene Products Diaper

Diaper and Incontinence Products

Surgical Product

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Non-Woven Adhesive industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Savare, Beardow Adams, Adtek Malaysia, Moresco, Palmetto Adhesives Company, Cattie Adhesives, Guangdong Nenghui

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

