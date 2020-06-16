Global O-Cresol Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Sasol, Atul, LANXESS

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the O-Cresol market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2016, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2016, 23365 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the O-Cresol 3900 market in 2020.

“

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: O-Cresol Industry

Global O-Cresol market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The O-Cresol industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top O-Cresol industry players.

GLOBAL O-CRESOL INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for O-Cresol market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global O-Cresol business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to O-Cresol business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide O-Cresol industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global O-Cresol market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global O-Cresol Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Extraction Process

Synthesis Process

Application–

Resin

Herbicides

Disinfectant

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global O-Cresol industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global O-Cresol Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Sasol, Atul, LANXESS, SABIC, RÃÂTGERS Group, Deepak Novochem Technologies, Nantong Xingchen Synthetic, JFE Chemical, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical, Juye Runjia Chemical, Nanjing Datang Chemical, Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global O-Cresol Market”

143- Number of Tables and Figures.

115- Pages.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to O-Cresol business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the O-Cresol market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of O-Cresol industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of O-Cresol Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

