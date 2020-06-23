Global Oil Shale Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Anadarko, Occidental Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Oil Shale market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Oil shale, also known as kerogen shale, is an organic-rich fine-grained sedimentary rock containing kerogen (a solid mixture of organic chemical compounds) from which liquid hydrocarbons called shale oil (not to be confused with tight oilcrude oil occurring naturally in shales) can be produced. Shale oil is a substitute for conventional crude oil; however, extracting shale oil from oil shale is more costly than the production of conventional crude oil both financially and in terms of its environmental impact. Deposits of oil shale occur around the world, including major deposits in the United States. Estimates of global deposits range from 4.8 to 5 trillion barrels (760109 to 790109 m3) of oil in place.

In the last several years, some fluctuations occurred in the market. In 2015, the capacity of Oil Shale is nearly 2950 M m3; the actual production is about 1656 M m3. Both of capacity and production declined compared with 2014.

The average price of Oil Shale is in the decreasing trend, from 55.4 USD/m3 in 2011 to 29.9 USD/m3 in 2015. With the situation of mining technology, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification based on oil production of Oil Shale includes below 6%, 6%- 10% and 10% above, and the proportion of below 6% in 2015 is about 62%.

Oil Shale is widely used in Powder Generation, Shale Oil and other field. The most proportion of Oil Shale is Shale Oil, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 89%. Oil shale can also be applied for building materials, cement and fertilizers.

Bakken, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin are the main supply places. Bakken is the largest supplier of Oil Shale, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2015.

North America and Europe are the largest consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2015. Following North America and Europe, China is the third largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.

Market competition is not intense. Anadarko, Occidental Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy, ExxonMobil, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Oil Shale 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Oil Shale Industry

Global Oil Shale market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Oil Shale industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Oil Shale industry players.

GLOBAL OIL SHALE INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Oil Shale market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Oil Shale business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Oil Shale business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Oil Shale industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Oil Shale market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Oil Shale Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

<6% 6%-10% >10%

Application–

Electricity

Shale Oil

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Oil Shale industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Oil Shale Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Anadarko, Occidental Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy, ExxonMobil, Marathon Oil, Chevron Corporation, EOG Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources, SM Energy, ConocoPhillips, Cabot Oil & Gas

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

