Global On-Shelf Availability Solution Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global On-Shelf Availability Solution Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The On-Shelf Availability Solution Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of the global On-Shelf Availability Solution market is increasing technological advancements in the retail sector and increasing collaboration between retailers and suppliers. In addition, the rising need for business automation and accurate demand opportunity assessment are some other factors that fuel the market growth. The major restraining factor of global On-Shelf Availability Solution is risk of unauthorized access to data, higher employment cost and operating in the dynamic environment. On-Shelf Availability Solutions are the technological tools that help retailers maintain, analyses and monitor the availability of the various product in their stores. They are generally based on RFID technology and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and help in inventory management by monitoring the status of inventory and supply chain. It helps to reduce out-of-stock situations by identifying potential issues and help in quickly resolving them to improve the overall profit margins.

The regional analysis of Global On-Shelf Availability Solution Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological advancements and high awareness of On-Shelf Availability Solution. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global on-shelf availability solution market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increased government initiatives.

The major market player included in this report are:

• IBM Corporations

• Panasonic Corporations

• SAP SE

• Impinj Inc.

• Mindtree Ltd.

• Retail Solutions Inc.

• Retail Velocity

• Market6 Inc

• Lokad

• Verix

• Frontier Field Marketing

• NEOGRID

• eBest IOT

• Enterra et al

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

 Historical Data Analysis

 Response Time Analysis

 Vendor Pattern Analysis

 Potential Risk Analysis

 Interactive Service

 Other

By End-Use:

 CPG Manufacturer

 Retailer

 Online Retailer

 Suppler

 Warehouses

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global On-Shelf Availability Solution Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

