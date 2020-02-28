Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Online Classified Ad Platform Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of the global Online Classified Ad Platform Market is the low cost of online advertising and a decline in print advertising. One of the major restraining factors of the global online classified Ad platform market is the shorter life of span of online classified ads. Online Classified Ad platform is mostly similar to newspaper ads that covered various sections and categories. This type of advertising platform offers individuals both free and paid versions of listings.

There are a wide variety of online classified ads that can be categorized under automobile, electronics, real estate, education, apparel, pets, furniture, machinery tools, and kits, etc. Several free classified ad’s websites allow you to place a short bio of your company and its product or services by supporting a link that points back to your website. This way you can easily peruse potential customers to land on your website. Another benefit is posting online classified ads to a free ad site requires mere fewer minutes and a smaller number of human resources, therefore it saves time and resources. They are easy to use because it is systematically planned that your potential customers can easily and on the website through your website URL in mere friction of minutes.

The regional analysis of the Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological dependency and internet penetration. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global online classified Ad platform market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to the growing application of online platforms to reach a wider variety of consumers.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Craigslist

• Backpage

• Quikr

• Gumtree

• Classified Ads

• eBay Classifieds

• OLX.com

• Oodle Adpost

• Sales spider.com

• AdlandPro

• US FreeAds

• Adpost

• Yakaz

• Wiju.com

• Classifieds For Free

• Free Classified

• Web Classifieds

• Kedna

• Wantedwants.com

• Hoobly

• PennySaverUSA

• Claz

• Recycler

• WebCosmo Classified

• Geebo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Free Type

 Pay Type

By Application:

 Auto Sales

 Employment Opportunities

 Rental Properties

 Pets

 Other

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors