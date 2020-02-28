Global Online event ticketing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Online event ticketing Market valued approximately USD 44.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.80% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Increased proliferation of the Internet and the growing trend of using mobile applications for booking movies, sports, and live event tickets online are expected to impact growth. Customers, particularly in the Asia Pacific, have exhibited willingness to pay marginal Internet handling charges in order to avoid standing in long queues, which has positively shaped the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

 Desktop

 Mobile

By Event Type:

 Sports

 Music’s & other live shows

 Movies

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the AOL Inc., Atom tickets LLC, big cinemas, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark holding Inc, Cineplex Inc, fandango, Inox leisure Ltd, Movietickets.com, easy movies, Mtime. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Online event ticketing Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors