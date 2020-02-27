Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025

“Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market is valued approximately USD 526.86 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

The optogenetics market is growing on the backdrop neuroscience that offers the use of optically activated proteins to control neuronal functions. Optogenetics actuators and sensors helps in understanding the functioning of brain cells along with the use of optics and genetics to control the movement of neuron. the optogenetics actuators and sensors enables the treatment of various complex diseases such as retinal diseases, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

The rapid technological advancement and innovation in the field of neuroscience and ophthalmology along with rising investment from private and government organizations towards enhanced product development tends to drive the market share of optogenetics and actuators sensors. Growing consumer awareness towards mental health among people along with the rising number of neurological and mental disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia has led to the growing demand for optogenetics actuators and sensors. Moreover, rising number of government initiatives and funds are provided to academic institutions and researchers towards the development in the field of optogenetics has propelled the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market share of optogenetics actuators and sensors market due to government organizations providing funds to researchers and institutions coupled with innovation and development.

For instance, in March 2019, Biogen announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Nightstar Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company. the acquisition will help the company to expand its product portfolio in gene-therapy programs for retinal disorders.