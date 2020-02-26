Global Orthopedic Implants Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | DePuySynthes, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc

“Global Orthopedic Implants market is valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2018.”

The drastic change to minimally invasive surgeries from conventional invasive procedures used in the treatment of orthopedic diseases is impacting the market growth. The major driver of the market are increasing osteoarthritis patients due to rising prevalence, of increased body mass index, low bone density, diabetes, obesity, and aging population.

Furthermore growing number of sports injuries and increasing number of trauma cases because of several road accidents also give growth to the orthopedic implants market. However, major restraints of the market are strict regulatory approval and limited medical insurance coverage. Post-surgery infections, hypersensitivity, implant dislocation and toxicity are the increasing concerns among patients.

Product:

 Spinal Implants

 Dental Implants

 Trauma & carniomaxillofacial implants

 Reconstructive joint implants

 Orthobiologics

 Others

Bio Materials:

 Metallic biomaterials

 Polymer biomaterials

 Ceramic biomaterials

 Natural biomaterials

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into dental implants, spinal implants, reconstructive joint implants, orthobiologics, trauma & carniomaxillofacial implants, and others. The spine implants segment is expected to witness major growth in the coming years due to increasing road accidents, disc degenerative conditions and sports related injuries. The reconstructive joint implants segment accounted largest market share due to rising number of knee replacement surgeries which is due to osteoporosis and osteoarthritis among the geriatric population.

On the basis of biomaterial, the market is segmented into polymer biomaterials, natural biomaterials metallic biomaterials, and ceramic biomaterials. The largest market share is hold by metallic biomaterial segment due to minimal risk of infection, and rigidity imparted on the implants.

On the basis of region the orthopedic implants market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. In 2015, the orthopedic implants market is dominated by North America region with share of revenue around 54%. This is due to the increasing geriatric population count further increasing number of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis patients. Asia pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Due to booming medical tourism, increasing patient awareness level regarding commercial availability of the orthopedic implants, and the continues improving healthcare infrastructure.

Some of the major players of orthopedic implants market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DePuySynthes, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Aesculap Implant Systems, Wright Medical Group N.V, Conmed Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Medtronic Plc. The key strategies adopted by these players in this market are agreements, collaborations, product launches, partnerships, growing presence in emerging markets to increase their revenue

