Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Saint-Gobain, 3M, Klingspor

“Paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs is a kind of paper disc sandpaper used in polishing process.

First, the paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs industry is concentrated, top 10 companies takes more than 64% share of global market. Saint-Gobain, Klingspor and 3M are the leading players in this industry which takes more than 28% of global production. Regionally, China, Europe and USA are the main production base of sand paper, with Japan also well-known for the premier quality of products.

Second, currently, the sand paper industry has been highly mature, especially in developed countries. The growth rate of sand paper production in Europe, USA and Japan has been under 4% for the past years, while growth rate in developing countries like China has been in rapid growth. Regionally, China, Europe (Western Europe, Northern Europe and Germany), USA and Japan are the major production area of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs.

Third, as a kind of coated abrasive, paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs can be used to polish materials. The major applications of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs are for wood, metal, paint, wall, etc., among which wood and metal abrasive are the major use. In 2015, metal hold about 40% application share.

Fourth, the import and export business of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs industry is frequent. USA and Europe are the main exporter of sand paper, while USA is the major importer. The products of China are well-known for the stable quality and cheap price, while products of Europe and Japan are superior in performance.

Fifth, price of different kinds of sand paper differs from each other. The price of velvet backed sandpaper is more than 15% higher than price of adhesive backed sandpaper. Since the major factors affects price changes are raw material supply and labor cost, the price of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs would be higher due to labor cost increasing.

Sixth, the production of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs in the coming years would be in 2%~4% of annual growth, and the major increase would be in developing countries. Additionally, as the development in India has been in fast growth for the past years, it is estimating that India would be transforming as another major producer of sand paper in the future.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs 4900 market in 2020.

Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. The Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market.

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs industry in this study.

Type–

Adhesive backed sandpaper

Velvet backed sandpaper

Others

Application–

Wood

Metal

Varnishing

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

Saint-Gobain, 3M, Klingspor, Hermes Abrasives, Mirka, SIA Abrasives (Bosch), Nihon Kenshi, Ekamant, Awuko, Gator, Sankyo-Rikagaku, Carborundum Universal, Keystone Abrasives, Kovax, Dongguan Jinyang, Sunmight, Guangdong Shunhui

