Global Paper Pigments Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Paper Pigments Market valued approximately USD 12.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Paper Pigments market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Industry 4.0 has to lead the technological advancements and a significant increase in the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions has imparted growth to the market. Rising demand for paper in the packaging industry is one of the key drivers for the paper pigment market. The growth registered by the packaging industry with supportive government regulations related to recyclable packaging materials is promoting the usage of paper over plastic. This has accelerated the consumption rate of paper in packaging purposes that is, in turn, is driving the paper pigments market during the forecast period. However, digitalization is affecting the market growth and is expected to hinder the market growth in upcoming years.

On the basis of segmentation, The Paper Pigments market is segmented into Type and Application. The type segment is classified into Kaolin, Calcium Carbonate, and Others. The Application segment is classified into coated paper and uncoated paper. The type segment is anticipated to dominate the Paper Pigments market considering the forthcoming years.

The regional analysis of Global Paper Pigments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Calcium Carbonate

o GCC

o PCC

 Kaolin

o Hydrous Kaolin

o Calcined Kaolin

 Others

o Titanium Dioxide

o Talc

o Gypsum

By Application:

 Coated Paper

o Satin-Coated paper

o Gloss-Coated paper

o Dull-Coated paper

o Matte-Coated paper

o Cast-Coated paper

 Uncoated Paper

o Woven or Smooth Uncoated paper

o Laid Uncoated paper

o Linen Uncoated paper

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

