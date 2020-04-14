Global Penetration Testing Market Size : Industry Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players like Acunetix, Checkmarx, Cigital, Inc., Contrast Security

“Penetration Testing Market Overview Forecast To 2026

A penetration testing, colloquially known as a pen test, is an authorized simulated attack on a computer system, performed to evaluate the security of the system. The test is performed to identify both weaknesses (also referred to as vulnerabilities), including the potential for unauthorized parties to gain access to the system’s features and data, as well as strengths, enabling a full risk assessment to be completed.

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to become the largest revenue generating region for penetration testing vendors in 2018. This is mainly because in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada, there is high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the penetration testing market. The growth in this region is primarily driven by the growing adoption of web- and mobile-based business applications.

This Research report comes up with the size of the global Penetration Testing Market for the base year 2020 and the forecast between 2020 and 2026.

The following manufacturers are assessed in this report in terms of sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Acunetix (UK), Checkmarx (U.S.), Cigital, Inc. (U.S.), Contrast Security (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Netsparker Limited (UK), Portswigger Ltd. (U.S.), Qualys, Inc. (U.S.), Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.), Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.), Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Veracode (U.S.), Whitehat Security (U.S.), Wireshark (U.S.)

Types of Penetration Testing covered are:

Network penetration testing, Web application penetration testing, Mobile application penetration testing, Social engineering, Wireless penetration testing

Applications of Penetration Testing covered are:

Government and defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Others

The report renders a complete view of the world Penetration Testing market by classifying it in terms of application and region. These segments are examined by current and future trends. Regional segmentation incorporates current and future demand for them in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The report collectively covers specific application segments of the market in each region.

Regional Analysis For Penetration Testing Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The analyzed data on the Penetration Testing market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Penetration Testing market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Penetration Testing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Penetration Testing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

The growth of this market globally is subjected to various factors, including consumer ace Penetration Testing of a lot of Penetration Testing products, inorganic company growth models, price volatility of raw materials, product innovation along with economic prospects in both producer and consumer countries.

Conclusively, This report will provide you a clear view of each and every fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.

